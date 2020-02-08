Newborn body found near Gurdev Enclave in Patiala

chandigarh

Updated: Feb 08, 2020 22:18 IST

A newborn girl was found dead near Gurdev Enclave in Patiala on Friday late evening. The child was mauled by stray dogs after some unidentified person(s) dumped her in a vacant plot.

Kotwali station house officer (SHO) Sukhdev Singh said that they came to know about the incident after some residents spotted stray dogs feeding on the newborn.

“We have taken the body into our possession and have sent it for postmortem at the Government Rajindra Hospital,” the SHO said.

He added that a case has been registered against unidentified person(s) under Section 318 (concealment of birth by secret disposal of dead body) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

He said that as per preliminary investigation, it was found that the infant was wrapped in a piece of cloth before she was thrown into the abandoned plot.

“We are checking the CCTV (closed-circuit television) camera footage of nearby areas and checking records at maternity centres and hospitals to find data of babies born in past 15 days, in order to identify the accused,” he said.