e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 06, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / NGO launches langar sewa at Ludhiana bus stand

NGO launches langar sewa at Ludhiana bus stand

Langar will be available at the Ludhiana bus stand from 11am to 4pm

chandigarh Updated: Nov 07, 2020, 00:02 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
DC Varinder Kumar inaugurating the langar service in Ludhiana on Friday.
DC Varinder Kumar inaugurating the langar service in Ludhiana on Friday. (Harsimar Pal Singh/HT)
         

A Hoshiarpur-based NGO on Friday launched a daily-langar service opposite the bus stand here on Friday.

Deputy commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma, joint commissioner of police J Elanchezhian and DCP (traffic) Sukhpal Singh Brar inaugurated the ‘Dhan Guru Ram Das Ji Langar Seva.’

Speaking on the occasion, the deputy commissioner said the organisation had been providing langar service in 25 hospitals of the state and was also providing three meals a day to the needy. He said the organisation prepared langar for around 72,000 sangats everyday.

Langar will be available at the Ludhiana bus stand from 11am to 4pm. “The service will also be started in other parts of Ludhiana shortly,” he said.

The service started by US-based Manjit Singh provides ration to the underprivileged and feeds 1.5 lakh people on a daily basis.

Being run from Dhan Guru Ramdas Sewa Asthan at Pur Hiran village at Hoshiarpur, the langar is prepared at the state-of-the-art building built over three-kanal space.The building contains several imported machines that churn out around 12,000 rotis an hour.

Manjit said special storage utensils ensure food stays warm for six to seven hours. The vehicle is also specially designed with attachments that can be easily converted into tables and stools, if need be.

tags
top news
‘Outcome of election won’t affect ties’: MEA on US presidential election
‘Outcome of election won’t affect ties’: MEA on US presidential election
Delhi sees over 7,000 daily Covid-19 cases for first time, tally at 423,831
Delhi sees over 7,000 daily Covid-19 cases for first time, tally at 423,831
IPL 2020: Holder, Williamson prevent Hyderabad blues
IPL 2020: Holder, Williamson prevent Hyderabad blues
Will continue dialogue with China to resolve situation along LAC: India
Will continue dialogue with China to resolve situation along LAC: India
SRH vs RCB Highlights: SRH beat RCB by 6 wickets, to face DC in Qualifier 2
SRH vs RCB Highlights: SRH beat RCB by 6 wickets, to face DC in Qualifier 2
Pompeo provokes China with a pinprick, revokes terror tag for Xinjiang group
Pompeo provokes China with a pinprick, revokes terror tag for Xinjiang group
UK revises guidance on business with China, cites ‘national security concerns’
UK revises guidance on business with China, cites ‘national security concerns’
Covid update: Delhi 7k+ cases; Gautam Gambhir self-isolates; virus & pollution
Covid update: Delhi 7k+ cases; Gautam Gambhir self-isolates; virus & pollution
trending topics
US Presidential Election 2020Bihar Election 2020 LiveCovid-19 Live UpdatesDelhi’s air qualityUGC NET 2020COVID-19IPL 2020 Eliminator, SRH vs RCBCovid-19 vaccine

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In