NGO launches langar sewa at Ludhiana bus stand

Updated: Nov 07, 2020, 00:02 IST

A Hoshiarpur-based NGO on Friday launched a daily-langar service opposite the bus stand here on Friday.

Deputy commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma, joint commissioner of police J Elanchezhian and DCP (traffic) Sukhpal Singh Brar inaugurated the ‘Dhan Guru Ram Das Ji Langar Seva.’

Speaking on the occasion, the deputy commissioner said the organisation had been providing langar service in 25 hospitals of the state and was also providing three meals a day to the needy. He said the organisation prepared langar for around 72,000 sangats everyday.

Langar will be available at the Ludhiana bus stand from 11am to 4pm. “The service will also be started in other parts of Ludhiana shortly,” he said.

The service started by US-based Manjit Singh provides ration to the underprivileged and feeds 1.5 lakh people on a daily basis.

Being run from Dhan Guru Ramdas Sewa Asthan at Pur Hiran village at Hoshiarpur, the langar is prepared at the state-of-the-art building built over three-kanal space.The building contains several imported machines that churn out around 12,000 rotis an hour.

Manjit said special storage utensils ensure food stays warm for six to seven hours. The vehicle is also specially designed with attachments that can be easily converted into tables and stools, if need be.