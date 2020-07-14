Nine deaths, 213 fresh Covid-19 cases in Punjab

chandigarh

Updated: Jul 14, 2020 23:17 IST

Punjab on Tuesday reported nine deaths and 291 fresh Covid-19 cases. With this, the number of positive patients’ count in the state has reached 8,511 and the death toll to 213.

Six patients, three from Ludhiana and one each from Amritsar, Sangrur and Jalandhar died while 108 patients, 97 from Ludhiana, tested positive for the virus. This is the highest single-day spike in Covid cases in Ludhiana district.

The positive patients include a 32-year-old civil judge (junior division) and her 33-year-old husband, who is a central government employee.

In Patiala, 78 persons tested positive for the virus. Civil surgeon Dr Harish Malhotra said 52 are from Patiala city, nine from Nabha, eight from Rajpura, two from Samana and seven from different villages across the district.

Two women from Sangrur, aged 55 and 60, died at Government Medical College Patiala DMC, Ludhiana.

A 62-year-old man of Kahlwon village in Jalandhar district succumbed to the virus at the DMC, Ludhiana. Besides, 65 persons tested positive for the virus in the district. Meanwhile, nine persons tested positive for Covid-19 in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar.

A 62-year-old man of Partap Nagar in Amritsar died of the virus at a private hospital. The district also reported 15 fresh Covid-19 cases of which three are new community transmission cases and 12 are contacts of positive patients. Besides, two people contracted the infection in Gurdaspur district.

Twelve people, including eight doctors of Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital, Faridkot, and the mother of the Faridkot deputy commissioner tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday.

Faridkot civil surgeon Dr Rajinder Kumar said that among the positive patients, 10 are staff members of the medical college’s orthopaedic department.

Besides the ortho department, the OPD and cath lab have been closed, while the medical superintendent is also quarantined as he was in contact with positive patients.

A 53-year-old resident of Fazilka district tested positive for Covid-19 after his death on July 12. Meanwhile, two people were tested coronavirus positive in Fazilka, three in Bathinda and two each in Muktsar and Kapurthala.

Mohali reported two deaths and 21 fresh cases.