Nine deaths, 510 fresh Covid-19 cases in Punjab

chandigarh

Updated: Jul 31, 2020 00:04 IST

Punjab on Thursday reported five deaths and 510 fresh Covid-19 cases. With this, the state’s positive patients’ count has reached 15,456 and death toll 370.

According to the state government bulletin, Ludhiana reported four deaths, followed by three in Jalandhar, and one each in Amritsar, Hoshiarpur and Patiala.

Besides three deaths, 62 people tested positive for Covid-19 in Jalandhar. The district has reported 2,227 positive cases and 52 deaths so far, while 1,701 patients have been discharged. The active patients’ count in the district is 474.

In the Kapurthala, 11 people contracted the infection and a 29-year-old Kapurthala woman died in a Jalandhar private hospital.

Four Covid-19 patients died while 142 tested positive in Ludhiana. The dead include two from Ludhiana and one each from Jalandhar and Patiala.

A 67-year-old man of Akash Avenue in Amritsar died after testing positive for Covid19 at local hospital. Besides, the district reported 67 fresh cases. Also on Thursday, six fresh Covid-19 cases were reported from Gurdaspur and 13 from Tarn Taran.

Seventy-six people tested positive for Covid-19 in Ferozepur, making it the district’s highest single-day spike. Sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Amit Gupta said an 85-year-old co-morbid patient was tested positive for coronavirus two days after his death.

Two accused in the police custody and three NRIs are among tested positive in Ferozepur.

On Tuesday, Ferozepur reported 39 patients, including three health workers, police personnel and bank staffers.

An Indian Forest Officer (IFS) Kanwardeep Singh, who today joined as Covid patient tracking officer (CPTO) in Ferozepur, said soon the private hospitals will be roped in to build an emergency support plan.

Owing to the rising Covid cases, the Ferozepur district administration on Thursday suspended public dealings at the deputy commissioner (DC) office indefinitely.

Twenty-five people tested positive for the virus in Patiala district. Of these, 17 are from Patiala, one each from Rajpura, Nabha, two from Samana and four are from various villages.

Twenty-three persons, including 17 residents of Kotkapura town, tested positive for covid-19 in Faridkot district. Besides, nine persons contracted the infection in Moga.

The station house officer (SHO) city police station Sangrur and six cops were among 12 people tested positive for Covid-19 in Sangrur district on Thursday.

PVT HOSPITALS TO PROVIDE TREATMENT TO REFERRED PATIENTS

The Punjab government on Thursday directed the all private hospitals, nursing homes and clinics to provide tertiary care to Covid-19 patients referred by the health department. The directions have been issued under the Epidemic Disease Act, 1897.

Health and family welfare minister Balbir Singh Sidhu said the government took the decision in view of rising cases of coronavirus across the state. “The health services will be extended on the billing system for referred COVID-19 patients. The cost of treatment will be reimbursed as per CGHS Chandigarh rates,” he said.

22 IAS, IPS, IFS OFFICERS DEPUTED AS COVID PATIENT TRACKING OFFICERS

To impart quality treatment to every covid patient, the Punjab government has deputed 22 IAS, IPS, IFS and PCS officers as covid patient tracking officers (CPTOs).

Chief secretary Vini Mahajan said amid the increasing number of coronavirus cases in the state, the state government has designated these officers as CPTOs to ensure coordination and expeditious response at the district level by tracking of patients from the time that they test positive, till the completion of their treatment. These officers would perform their role as CTPOs in addition to their current duties and will report to deputy commissioners.