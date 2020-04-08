Nine more test positive for Covid-19 in Himachal

chandigarh

Himachal Pradesh witnessed a spike in Covid-19 cases after nine more people tested positive in Una district.

All of them are primary contacts of Tablighi Jamaat workers. With this total number of confirmed cases has reached 27, including one casualty. The newly diagnosed patients were staying at a mosque at Kuthera village in Amb subdivision of Una district. While one of them is from Una, five are from Sirmaur; one is from Arki in Solan and two are from UP.

Police on Tuesday confirmed that all active Covid-19 cases in Himachal Pradesh were linked to the Tablighi Jamaat.

So far, the hill-state has recorded 18 Covid-19 positive cases. While two of the patients have recovered, one patient had died.

Four relatives of the deceased patient from Baddi have been shifted to a hospital outside the state.

Of the 11 Tablighi workers, three are from Nalagarh of Solan district, three are from Mandi district but were staying in a mosque in Amb subdivision of Una district and one is from Kangra.

Himachal Pradesh director general of police (DGP) Sita Ram Mardi said the four workers, who tested positive on Monday, are from Tissa subdivision of Chamba district. They travelled from Delhi to Pathankot in a train and from there to Chamba in private vehicle.

“Authorities are trying to trace their contacts. People who travelled in the train have been advised to home quarantine,” said Mardi.

The vehicle in which they travelled to Chamba is also being traced, said Mardi, adding that people who came in contact with the four positive workers have been advised to quarantine themselves.

Mardi said that till Monday, 92 Jamaat workers had admitted to attending the Markaz in Nizamuddin and had gone into self-quarantine.

A total of 421 Jamaat workers have been quarantined in the state, he said. The DGP also said that there were reports of people asking their tenants to vacate rented accommodations on the bases of religion.“This is wrong. At the time of crisis, we should put our differences aside and fight the disease collectively,” said Mardi.

Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur directed the district administration and police to launch extensive campaign trace and quarantine Tablighi Jamaat workers who have travel history to Nizamudin.

While reviewing the situation arising out of COVID- 19 outbreak ,l through viy conference directed administration of qurantine Tabligh Jaamt workers, till they were not medically examined.

He urged the people to come forward to identify such people in their areas to check further spread of coronavirus. He said the state government would not hesitate in taking strict action against those who conceal information about their travelling history and those who give shelter to them.

Four Covid positive Tablighi workers shifted to RPGMC

Four Tablighi Jamaat workers from Tissa sub-division of Chamba district, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, were shifted to Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College (RPGMC), Tanda on Tuesday.

The total number of Covid-19 patients under treatment in RPGMC is eight, all of whom are Tablighi workers—three from Mandi district, who were brought here from Una, four from Chamba and one from Kangra.

As part of containment efforts, the district administration has isolated nine panchyats of Tissa sub-division and primary contacts of the Jamaat workers are being identified, said Chamba deputy commissioner Vivek Bhatia.

It is worth mentioning that 13 panchayat of Saho area of Chamba were isolated on Monday after it was revealed that COVID positive Tablighi member from Kangra had stayed there for three days.