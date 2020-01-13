No compromise on servant verification: Chandigarh DGP

chandigarh

Updated: Jan 13, 2020 01:23 IST

UT director general of police (DGP) Sanjay Baniwal on Sunday reiterated the importance of servant and tenant verification, adding that violators will face legal action.

He was addressing the meeting of resident welfare associations’ (RWAs) monthly executive committee at the Sector 15 community centre.

At the meeting, organised by the Chandigarh Residents Association Welfare Federation (CRAWFED), various federation members, including vice-chairman Surinder Sharma, highlighted how residents, especially senior citizens, were vary of getting servant and tenant verification done due to long queues at police stations and other problems faced there.

To this, Baniwal said, police in November 2019 had launched the eSaathi application, which had been downloaded over 50,000 times.

With the help of the application the verification process had been streamlined, and instead of long forms, residents had to only fill out minimal details on the app, he informed the RWAs.

Clarifying the process, he said the applicants just needed to specify the time when they were available at home, and cops from the police station concerned will visit them and complete the formalities within a couple of days.

Therefore, the DGP said, residents must do their bit and get all servants and tenants verified, failing which penal action will be initiated against them.

INCLUDE BEAT CONSTABLES IN RWA MEETINGS

As several residents recalled the now-discontinued beat system, Baniwal said the police had started the e-beat system, comprising roughly one sector per beat and three to four constables. “Under this, constables have been directed to check up on seniors in their areas,” he added.

He also exhorted residents to download the eSaathi app, which reflected the constables assigned to each beat, adding that RWAs must invite their respective beat constables to their meetings.

“Several problems, including traffic chaos around schools, can be solved if RWAs come forward and volunteer with the beat constables. A patrolling point can be set up for the RWA volunteers and beat cops. Each beat has a team of investigators that can be approached by residents instead of visiting the police station,” Baniwal said.

Later, CRAWFED chairman Hitesh Puri submitted a memorandum to the DGP, asking for regular meetings of the SHOs with RWAs, safety of senior citizens living alone, mandatory installation of high-resolution CCTV cameras at PG accommodations, guest houses, eateries and taverns, and security of passengers in auto-rickshaws and cabs.

ACT NOW

Not getting servants or tenants verified through police is violation of the district magistrate’s order under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC). The violators are liable to be arrested under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). It is a bailable offence.