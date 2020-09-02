No odd-even in Chandigarh markets from tomorrow

chandigarh

Updated: Sep 02, 2020 23:20 IST

The odd-even system in markets to prevent overcrowding due to the Covid-19 outbreak will end on September 4, almost a month after it was imposed on August 7.

Orders issued on August 24, extending the plan to allow odd and even numbered shops to open on alternate days for 10 days, will be in force up to September 3.

The decision to end the restrictions was taken on Wednesday at the war room review meeting chaired by Punjab governor and UT administrator VPS Badnore.

The administration has put the onus of maintaining social distancing and wearing masks on shop owners.

“Market closure further will not help. People have to take precautions and behave responsibly. Restrictions on trade cannot continue indefinitely,” said UT adviser Manoj Parida.

Odd-even rules are in place at the Electronics Market in Sector 18, the Sector 8 internal market, Patel Market in Sector 15, Palika Bazar and Sadar Market in Sector 19, Azad Market and Palace Market in Sector 20, Booth Market in Sector 21, Shastri Market in Sector 22, Janta Market in Sector 27, Krishna Market in Sector 41 and at places near the old PNB Bank/Bihari Garment Shop and Burail Chowk.

Basements of seven shops in the mobile market, however, will remain closed while the Sector 43 market will be closed on Sundays.

Local traders have demanded opening of all shops as it had impacted small businesses in the city.

MORE RELAXATIONS IN THE OFFING

The weekend shutdown of Sukhna Lake to prevent overcrowding on weekends is also set to be withdrawn from September 5. A final call on the matter, however, will be taken on Friday.

Inter-state bus operations are expected to restart from September 15.

Services were earlier suspended in July after a sharp surge in Covid-19 cases.

For starting bus operations from Sector 17, the administration has decided to move the vegetable and fruit mandi currently open there back to Sector 26 before September 15.

Apni Mandis, meanwhile, will not operate till further orders but organic markets can function with precautions near Nagar Van. The chief conservator of forests will ensure social distancing and sanitisation.

A decision will be taken soon on the typing test being conducted by Panjab University to select employees for UT administration, which had earlier been suspended due to Covid-19.

UNLOCK CHECKLIST

What’s open

All markets, religious places, restaurants, hotels, pubs, clubs, tricity bus services, taxis, government and private offices;

What’s closed

Sukhna Lake (on weekends), apni mandis, educational institutions,

Cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres and similar places.

What’s ahead

Social, academic, sports, entertainment, cultural, religious, political functions and other congregations with a ceiling of 100 persons will be permitted from September 21.

A maximum limit of 50 guests at weddings and 20 mourners at funeral will be in place up to September 20, after which 100 persons will be allowed.

Open air theatres are likely to open from September 21.