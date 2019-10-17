Nodal officers in 8,000 villages to check stubble burning

chandigarh

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 22:14 IST

In a move to check stubble burning, the Punjab government has decided to depute nodal officers in nearly 8,000 paddy growing villages across the state where paddy stubble is traditionally being burnt.

Announcing this here on Thursday, agriculture and farmers welfare secretary Kahan Singh Pannu said the deputy commissioners had been asked to depute the officers/officials in each of these villages to create awareness about the ill effects of stubble burning on human health and environment. These nodal officers have been asked to keep a close vigil over the post harvesting operations.

The agriculture secretary said the staff of cooperation, revenue, rural development and panchayats, agriculture, Horticulture, soil conservation and power departments would work in tandem to check this menace. The nodal officers will also undertake various activities, ranging from holding meetings with the farmers and, arranging Crop Residue Management (CRM) machines to distribution of pamphlets/leaflets in villages, besides making announcements in gurdwaras etc.

The nodal officers had also been directed to interact with village schools for organizing rallies and awareness lectures to sensitise students so that they could in turn prevail upon their parents to make them aware about the harmful effects of stubble burning. “If any farmer burns the residue in the open fields, the nodal officers will ensure red entry in the revenue records with the help of the patwari,” he said.

Pannu said that all the secretaries of 3,485 cooperative societies across the state would be deployed in addition to 1,850 panchayat secretaries of rural development and panchayats, 2,000 junior engineers, 6,000 linemen, 200 sub-divisional officers of PSPCL, 1,500 officers of the departments of agriculture, horticulture and soil conservation.

