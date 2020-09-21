Non-payment of fee: Parents protest against pvt schools in Ludhiana over students’ removal from WhatsApp groups

chandigarh

Updated: Sep 21, 2020 22:52 IST

Members of revolutionary parents’ association protested against two private schools at Gill Road on Monday for removing students from WhatsApp groups and not allowing them to appear for online evaluation exams over non-payment of fees.

The parents also alleged that district education officer (secondary), Swaranjit Kaur, has not issued a letter to schools which states that students’ names cannot be struck off rolls or removed from WhatsApp groups over non-payment of fee. The members of the association also said that the DEO should either get the directions implemented by schools or resign from her post.

The parents alleged that the private schools in Gill road and Shimlapuri have removed their wards from the Whatsapp groups and they have been unable to continue with their studies.

Bhagwant Singh, a member of the association, said, “Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, several parents have lost their jobs, faced losses in business and have been unable to pay school fees. We want the DEO to take action against these two schools for removing the names of students by Tuesday, otherwise we will continue the protests.”

DEO Swaranjit Kaur denied the allegations and said the direction were issued to all schools on September 7.

“The letter has also been sent on the schools’ email ids and to principals to not remove the names of student from WhatsApp groups due to non-payment of fee. We will send names of schools violating the orders to the state education department so that action is taken against them.”