Norms on reopening shrines: SGPC objects to ban on serving parsad, langar in gurdwaras

chandigarh

Updated: Jun 07, 2020 00:17 IST

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), which manages the historic gurdwaras such as the Golden Temple, on Saturday raised objection over the government’s guidelines disallowing serving of parsad and langar at the Sikh shrines as places of worship reopen on Monday.

In a statement, SGPC president Gobind Singh Longowal said, “Karah parsad and langar are an integral part of the maryada of gurdwaras. Prohibiting both the services is not fair. The needy, who lost their livelihoods during the lockdown, are being provided free food from the community kitchens. We are following all the guidelines of the health department while preparing the langar and serving it.”

“The decision onreopening the gurdwaras is welcome but ban on langar and parsad must be reviewed. Religious sentiments of the devotees are linked with it and the government should give respect the same,” he added.