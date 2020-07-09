e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 09, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Not my fault if Brahmpura’s aides joined me: Dhindsa

Not my fault if Brahmpura’s aides joined me: Dhindsa

Sekhwan and former Punjab assembly deputy speaker Bir Davinder Singh resigned from the Brahmpura-led party to join the new outfit

chandigarh Updated: Jul 09, 2020 23:48 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Amritsar
Rajya Sabha MP Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa with supporters at Golden Temple in Amritsar on Thursday.
Rajya Sabha MP Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa with supporters at Golden Temple in Amritsar on Thursday. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)
         

Rajya Sabha MP Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa on Thursday said there was no point blaming him if some associates of taksali leader Ranjit Singh Brahmpura joined his newly formed splinter group of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD).

Brahmpura, president of the Shiromani Akali Dal (Taksali), on Wednesday had strongly objected to Dhindsa’s move, saying he felt betrayed by the MP.

Dhindsa, who was in Amritsar to pay obeisance at the Golden Temple, said, “I don’t want to say much on the issue as I still respect him (Brahmpura). I fail to understand how I betrayed him?”

“Actually, he put the condition of retaining the nomenclature of his party for unity. But my supporters were not willing to go by that name,” claimed Dhindsa, who was accompanied by former minister Sewa Singh Sekhwan, one of the founders of the SAD (Taksali).

Dhindsa’s MLA son and former minister Parminder Singh Dhindsa also paid obeisance at the shrine.

Sekhwan and former Punjab assembly deputy speaker Bir Davinder Singh resigned from the Brahmpura-led party to join the new outfit.

Sekhwan said, “Four of the five core committee members of the SAD (Taksali) requested Brahmpura to go together under the leadership of Dhindsa. He had admitted to quitting as president but remained adamant on not dissolving the party. For the sake of the Panth, we had no option but to join Dhindsa.”

top news
Uttar Pradesh orders 2-day weekend lockdown from today evening
Uttar Pradesh orders 2-day weekend lockdown from today evening
Nepal’s cable operators remove Indian news channels
Nepal’s cable operators remove Indian news channels
Kanpur gangster Vikas Dubey’s wife, son arrested in Lucknow
Kanpur gangster Vikas Dubey’s wife, son arrested in Lucknow
Bengal registers highest single-day spike with over 1,000 fresh Covid-19 cases
Bengal registers highest single-day spike with over 1,000 fresh Covid-19 cases
South Korean police say missing Seoul mayor found dead: Report
South Korean police say missing Seoul mayor found dead: Report
US Supreme Court orders Trump financial records released to NY prosecutors
US Supreme Court orders Trump financial records released to NY prosecutors
India, China diplomats to meet on Ladakh stand-off tomorrow to expedite pullback
India, China diplomats to meet on Ladakh stand-off tomorrow to expedite pullback
Indore labourer’s daughter gets flat for securing 1st division in class 10 exams
Indore labourer’s daughter gets flat for securing 1st division in class 10 exams
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaJagdeepCovid-19Sushant Singh RajputVikas Dubey

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In