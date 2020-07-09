Not my fault if Brahmpura’s aides joined me: Dhindsa

chandigarh

Updated: Jul 09, 2020 23:48 IST

Rajya Sabha MP Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa on Thursday said there was no point blaming him if some associates of taksali leader Ranjit Singh Brahmpura joined his newly formed splinter group of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD).

Brahmpura, president of the Shiromani Akali Dal (Taksali), on Wednesday had strongly objected to Dhindsa’s move, saying he felt betrayed by the MP.

Dhindsa, who was in Amritsar to pay obeisance at the Golden Temple, said, “I don’t want to say much on the issue as I still respect him (Brahmpura). I fail to understand how I betrayed him?”

“Actually, he put the condition of retaining the nomenclature of his party for unity. But my supporters were not willing to go by that name,” claimed Dhindsa, who was accompanied by former minister Sewa Singh Sekhwan, one of the founders of the SAD (Taksali).

Dhindsa’s MLA son and former minister Parminder Singh Dhindsa also paid obeisance at the shrine.

Sekhwan and former Punjab assembly deputy speaker Bir Davinder Singh resigned from the Brahmpura-led party to join the new outfit.

Sekhwan said, “Four of the five core committee members of the SAD (Taksali) requested Brahmpura to go together under the leadership of Dhindsa. He had admitted to quitting as president but remained adamant on not dissolving the party. For the sake of the Panth, we had no option but to join Dhindsa.”