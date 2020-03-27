Not provided N-95 mask, PGI attendant refuses to carry ‘suspected’ patient’s body

chandigarh

A hospital attendant in the emergency unit of the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) refused to pack the body of a “suspected” coronavirus patient and shift it to the mortuary as he was not provided an N-95 or three-layered surgical face mask.

It was only after a three-layered mask was provided to him that the health worker lifted the body.

PGI contractual employees’ union vice-president Jitender said, “When the attendant demanded a face mask before shifting the deceased’s body, the hospital officials told him not to worry, pack the body and shift it to the mortuary. It was after we raised a hue and cry that the health worker demanded a three-layered mask to shift the body.”

PATIENT HAD BEEN SHIFTED FROM DELHI

A resident doctor, on the condition of anonymity, said, “The patient was shifted from Delhi and in the hospital documents, it was recommended that she be tested for H1N1 and Covid-19, so it was a suspected case. She died on Thursday.”

A 28-year-old hospital attendant, who has been working in PGIMER for the last seven years, said he was “disappointed” with the hospital administration’s attitude towards sanitation workers. “While the entire country is in lockdown, we are working. PGIMER is one of the biggest hospitals in the country. On regular days, there is no dearth of masks or sanitisers at the hospital, but since the pandemic has gripped the country, it ran out of masks and even sanitisers are nowhere to be seen now,” he said.

The attendant also said, “Shouldn’t it be the opposite? During such scenarios, the masks and sanitisers should be in plenty, but the sanitation staff is being forced to fight for the basic necessity.”

As per the guidelines released by the Union ministry of health and family welfare, N-95 masks and gloves should be given to the sanitation staff, who are at moderate risk.

Despite attempts, the officials concerned could not be reached.

IT’S HANDKERCHIEFS AND DUPATTAS FOR PGI CLEANERS

With the PGIMER failing to provide masks to contractual workers, they are forced to use handkerchiefs and dupattas to cover their face to stay ‘safe’ amid the coronavirus outbreak. The workers’ union has been demanding a good quality face mask for about 3,000 safai karamcharis and attendants working at PGIMER, ever since the first few cases started pouring in the country. But they say, the administration is not listening to them and they are forced to use handkerchiefs and dupattas.

“First, we decided to sit on a dharna outside wards if proper protection gear is not provided to us. But, at a time when every individual is working to fight the disease, we cannot sit back and escape from our duties. Even though they (administration) are not listening to our genuine demands, we do not want to create any obstruction in rendering health care services,” said Shripal, general secretary of PGIMER’s Safai Karamchari Union.

Workers’ body anticipates devastating consequences

In a video message circulated among workers, the members of the union said they are trying to warn the higher-ups about the devastating consequences if even one person among them gets infected.

“We are not directly dealing with the patients. But we clean everything the patient touches. We are in a clinical setting all the time and at as much risk as a doctor or a nurse. Our situation is a prime example of how deep discrimination is rooted in our society,” Shripal added.

As for the reasons for delay in accepting their demands, union members said they are being told they are not dealing with the situation directly. “We are the same people who work in people’s homes as domestic help. Even in the times of curfew, people call us up for household work. Aren’t we at a risk of being infected or being carriers? People at the helm should be aware of this situation,” said Shripal.

Earlier, he said, if a worker was seen working in any ward without gloves or masks, they would be penalised. The mandatory has now become optional, he added.

When contacted, Dr Jagat Ram, director of PGIMER, said necessary gear has been provided to the staff at the frontline for now, and they are in the process of providing adequate gear to the people not directly linked with Covid-19 operations. “The people who require it the most have been provided for. People working in other areas will also be provided the necessary equipment soon,” said the director.

