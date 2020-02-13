Now, foetus found in tubewell in Sector 56, Chandigarh

chandigarh

Eight days after the officials of Chandigarh Police and municipal workers found the body of a newborn girl from a manhole in Palsora village in Sector 56, the police on Wednesday found a four-month-old foetus, wrapped in newspaper, from a tubewell in the same area.

The police said they came to know about the incident in the morning after they were informed by a village resident, Ishwar Singh. Singh had noticed the foetus floating in a tuebwell near Dussehra ground in Palsora and called the police.

Police officials posted at Palsora police post reached the spot and took the foetus to Government Multi-Specialty Hospital (GMSH-16) for examination. The sex of the foetus is still unknown, they said.

A case under Section 318 (concealment of birth by secret disposal of dead body) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against unidentified people, police said.

On February 5, the police and municipal workers were left baffled after bodies of two newborn girls were recovered from two different places—a manhole in Sector 56 and a garbage dump in Sector 33—within a span of half an hour.

The municipal employees were checking for blockage in a manhole in Palsora when the body of a newborn girl with her umbilical cord intact and covered with a small cloth was found.

“Immediately, police were called, and they took the body,” said an area resident, who saw the whole incident unfold. The body was also taken to GMSH-16.

“The girl had a couple of injury marks on her neck,” an investigating official, not wishing to be named, has said. “The manhole from which the body was recovered was not too deep. So far, no person from the colony area has come forward with any information about the suspects.”