e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 20, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Now, hotel, bar owners in Punjab seek relaxations from excise dept

Now, hotel, bar owners in Punjab seek relaxations from excise dept

They are demanding exemption in paying the licence fee and other charges for three months from April to June.

chandigarh Updated: May 20, 2020 23:26 IST
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

After liquor traders, owners of hotels, restaurants and bars in Punjab are also seeking relaxations from the excise department for loss in business they have suffered due to lockdown imposed since March 23 to check the spread of COVID-19.

They are demanding exemption in paying the licence fee and other charges for three months from April to June.

“We have to deposit an average sum of Rs 4.6 lakh to renew the annual licence to sell liquor and beer (Rs 4 lakh for serving liquor and Rs 60,000 for beer). However, there’s no sale as restaurants, bars and clubs have been shut for the past two months and there’s no hope for our business to revive soon,” said Amanvir Singh, president, Punjab Hotels and Restaurants Association. The charges for luxury hotels are even higher, he added.

Singh said, “We had approached the officials of the excise department to seek exemption of licence fee and other charges for three months from April to June, but they are forcing us to deposit the entire charges applicable.”

He said there are at least 10,000 hotels, restaurants, clubs and bars in the state that sell liquor and beer. There are 4,000 marriage palaces in the state, which are also members of the association.

Excise and taxation commissioner VP Singh said his department is aware of the issue and would soon work out a solution. He, however, said the number of clubs, hotels, bars and restaurants in the state is not as huge as claimed by Singh.

Cabinet minister Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria, who is part of the group of ministers (GoM) constituted to hear the grievances of liquor contractors, said that the GoM would also hold meetings with the hotel and bar owners. Besides Sarkaria, finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal and education minister Vijayinder Singla are in the GOM.

GoM TO SUBMIT REPORT ON CONTRACTORS’ DEMANDS THIS WEEK

Meanwhile, the GoM is meeting liquor contractors of all seven excise divisions of the state to hear their grievances in the wake of the lockdown.

Sarkaria said they would conclude the talks on Thursday and the GoM would submit its report to the CM, who heads excise and taxation department, by the end of this week.

top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCyclone Amphan UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCyclone AmphanCovid-19Bihar Board 10th Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In