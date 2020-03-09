Now, PU scholars can give PhD viva through Skype

chandigarh

Updated: Mar 09, 2020 00:18 IST

Research scholars at Panjab University will now be able to give their PhD viva through Skype, as the syndicate — varsity’s apex executive body — gave its nod to the proposal on Sunday.

The recommendation made by a panel — constituted by the vice-chancellor for framing MPhil and PhD guidelines — was among 30 agenda items taken up the syndicate during its meeting.

“We have given the nod to introduce PhD viva through Skype,” said syndicate member Rabinder Nath Sharma. “However, it will be allowed only after the vice-chancellor’s permission, in cases where a student cannot appear physically due to valid reasons. However, appearing in person for the viva should be the first priority.”

Skype is an application that allows video calls. The proposal to use it for conducting PhD vivas was made by dean research RK Singla, following which the panel in its November19 meeting tasked him with working out various modalities before placing it before the syndicate.

“This is a welcome step,” said Aitizaz Ehsan, a research scholar in the zoology department. “It will help the students who cannot appear for their viva in person; for example, those who have to go abroad for their postdoctorate. Else, they have to wait for months for the viva.”

VIDEOGRAPHY DURING SENATE ELECTIONS

Meanwhile, the syndicate also approved videography of polling booths during the upcoming senate polls.

Jagtar Singh, superintendent of the election office, had proposed that since the syndicate in 2016 had passed a similar resolution for the senate elections that year, in order to avoid any controversy or complication at a later stage, the matter be placed before it before proceeding further.

The senate is the apex decision-making body of the university.