Now, Punjab teachers to check smuggling of Teacher’s!

chandigarh

Updated: May 21, 2020 14:14 IST

Desperate times call for desperate measures. The Punjab government, which has been rattled by recurring incidents of liquor smuggling and losses in excise collection, has deputed school teachers at distilleries to keep a check.

The teachers have been asked to keep an eye on smuggling of whiskey and rum, especially popular brands such as Rass Bhari, Rano Sofi, Asli Mota Santra and Punjab King.

The Gurdaspur deputy commissioner’s office has posted teachers outside four distilleries owned by prominent liquor barons.

With schools closed in the wake of the novel coronavirus pandemic, teachers are already stretched thin with conducting online classes, distributing mid-day meals, books, facilitating online admission, screening migrant labourers at bus stops and railway stations and screening inter-state borders.

The orders issued by the assistant commissioner (general) on behalf of the deputy commissioner says that 24 teachers have been deployed at four liquor factories in Gurdaspur to supervise the alcohol supply.

TEACHERS TO FUNCTION AS EXECUTIVE MAGISTRATES

The order states that in view of the Covid-19 crisis, teachers have been deployed at the liquor factories as executive magistrates. These executive magistrates will submit their report to the Batala tehsildar at 9.30am daily.

“In case of negligence, a first information report (FIR) under Section 188 (disobeying a public servant’s order) of the Indian Penal Code will be registered against them,” the order reads.

Backing the government’s decision, Gurdaspur deputy commissioner Mohammad Ishfaq said, “There is nothing wrong in using the services of teachers. The state government has declared each government employee as an executive magistrate. We have deployed teachers at liquor factories to utilise manpower.”

“The decision was taken to curb liquor smuggling. We are only trying to safeguard the government’s revenue,” said Ishfaq, a lateral entry Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer who was formerly an engineer in public health and has no experience in civil administration.

ORDER RAISES EYEBROWS

Meanwhile, the deputy commissioner of another district in Punjab, requesting anonymity, said, “There is no way I would allow this in my district. It is not for teachers to keep an eye on the supply of alcohol.”

An organisation of teachers has condemned the new assignment and demanded that the order be revoked with immediate effect.

Democratic Teachers’ Front (DTF) president Davinder Singh Punia said, “This is against the dignity of teachers. We have demanded immediate revocation of this order and strict action against officials who assigned these duties.”

“Has the Punjab government fallen on such hard times that they are using teachers to check liquor smuggling,” he asked.

State education minister Vijay Inder Singla said, “The deputy commissioner has taken this decision at his own level. I have told the secretary to speak to him.”