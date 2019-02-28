Now, ride a chopper from Chandigarh to Shimla for Rs 2,900

Discontinued last year due to poor response, the heli taxi service between Chandigarh and Shimla was relaunched at the Jubbarhatti airport in Shimla on Thursday.

Government charter agency Pawan Hans is offering the service thrice a week for ₹2,900 per passenger.

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur flagged off the chopper under the central government’s UDAN 2 regional connectivity scheme. The chopper, that can transport 20 passengers, took off from Shimla at 10:55am and reached Chandigarh at 11:25am.

“To start with, the 30-minute flight will be offered thrice a week on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. After two weeks, the chopper will ply six days a week,” said Chandigarh International Airport spokesperson Deepesh Joshi.

As per schedule, the chopper will take off from Chandigarh at 10am and land in Shimla at 10:30am. It will start its return from Shimla at 10:55am and reach Chandigarh airport at 11:25am.

The tickets can be booked online on https://booking.pawanhans.co.in, and also be bought at the ticket window of the airports.

Airport officials said the flight was discontinued earlier due to poor response, but they were expecting a better turnout in summer as tourists make a beeline for Shimla.

First Published: Feb 28, 2019 22:12 IST