Of 44 bridges dedicated to nation, HP gets two on Manali-Leh highway

chandigarh

Updated: Oct 12, 2020, 17:50 IST

Among 44 permanent major bridges dedicated to the nation by Union defence minister Rajnath Singh through videoconferencing on Monday, two opened in Himachal Pradesh (HP) on the Manali-Leh highway.

Speaking from Delhi, the minister said the bridges, built by the Border Roads Organisation, would go a long way in connecting the border areas to the rest of the country.

The two structures in HP include the 360 metre Darcha Barsi bridge, built at a cost of Rs 27.25 crore, on the Manali-Sarchu-Leh highway over the Bhaga river.

Darcha is located in Lahaul region about 33 km ahead of Keylong. At a height of 11,020 ft, it is the last permanent settlement on this route in the state. Besides improved traffic flow, load carrying capacity of the roads in the area will also increase.

The second structure, the 110 metre Palchan bridge over the Beas river on the Manali-Solang-Leh highway, has been built at a cost of Rs 12.83 crore.

HP chief minister Jai Ram Thakur joined the event from his official residence, Oakover.

The state’s tribal development minister Dr Ram Lal Markanda was present at Shimla, whereas education minister Govind Thakur and member of Parliament Ram Swaroop Sharma joined the event through video conference.