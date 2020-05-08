Oil firms warn people against fraudulent mails

chandigarh

Updated: May 08, 2020 23:20 IST

Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) had received information that some unknown persons are sending fraudulent letters and e-mails on their behalf. These letters are offering LPG distributorship, retail-outlet dealerships and demanding money in the process. The entities are sending letters allegedly from Indian Oil Corporation Ltd, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd, and duping people. The OMCs have advised that in case anyone receives such mails or letter, they should immediately contact the nearest bonafide office of the related oil company, before taking any action such as sharing personal information or remitting any money.