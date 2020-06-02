Once international flights commence, Raikot to be developed as business hub: MP Amar Singh

chandigarh

Updated: Jun 02, 2020 00:19 IST

Fatehgarh Sahib member of Parliament (MP) Amar Singh took stock of arrangements for construction of the international civil terminal at Halwara Airport and issued necessary directions to officials, during his visit to Aitiana village, on Monday.

He said that with the start of international flights from the airport, Raikot assembly constituency would develop as a business hub and boost the economy of the state. He added that with the start of the airport, investments by NRIs, and other corporate houses would increase, that would generate thousands of employment avenues for the youth.

Singh said they would also make efforts to ensure that the area also develops as a tourism hub, for which he would hold a meeting with the tourism department soon.

The 161.2 acre land required for the construction of the civil terminal has already been acquired and Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA) has taken possession of the said land.

The MP said that they would try to get the construction of runway completed on priority, along with the terminal building, so that international flights can start operating soon.

He said that in lieu of the acquired land, farmers have been paid a compensation of ₹20.6 lakh per acre.

Besides this, each eligible family will be paid ₹5.5 lakh as rehabilitation and resettlement amount, he added.

The Punjab government and Airport Authority of India had signed the agreement for a joint venture to set up the new civil and cargo international air terminal at the Aitiana village in Tehsil Raikot at IAF Station, Halwara, Ludhiana.

The MP said the Punjab government is making efforts to ensure that the airport becomes operational in the next two and a half years.

The first phase of the project will include the development of a new international civil terminal over an area of 135.54 acre for full-fledged operations up to Code-4C type aircrafts.