One complaint number for all public services in Chandigarh from April 1

chandigarh

Updated: Feb 16, 2020 00:42 IST

Come April 1, Chandigarh will have one complaint number for all public services.

As part of its e-governance project, Chandigarh Smart City Limited (CSCL) is also bringing 14 of the 28 public services in the city under a single online portal from April 1.

To address complaints about any of these services, CSCL will temporarily set up a call centre at one of the community centres. It will later be shifted to the new building of the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) in Sector 17.

The major public services to be launched on April 1 are building plan approvals; permission management, including booking of community centres; water supply and sewerage connections; property tax payment; fire no-objection certificates; and grievance system.

CSCL additional CEO Anil Garg said they had been working on “one-city, one complaint number”, which will weed out confusion and fast-track the public delivery system. He said all existing complaint numbers will cease to exist after the new number was rolled out.

KNOW THE ICCC PROJECT

Recently, the meeting of CSCL’s board of directors approved the ₹295-crore financial proposal submitted by Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) that is implementing the ICCC project.

ICCC is a central monitoring system, which will help the city administrators in data analysis, decision making and effective monitoring of the public services.

The centre will control and monitor CCTV cameras, automatic number plate recognition system, red light violation detection system, speed violation detection system and e-challan system, thus, enabling automatic generation of challans for traffic violations.

It will also have an adaptive traffic control system and other smart solutions like dynamic message boards and public addressing system. These will help reduce traffic issues in Chandigarh and provide a robust enforcement system to enhance road safety.