e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 03, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Dec 04, 2019

One killed, two injured as gas cylinder explodes in Maloya

As a result of the explosion, one of the doors of the house broke off and hit a passerby on the road

chandigarh Updated: Dec 04, 2019 00:49 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Three persons were injured when a gas cylinder exploded at a house in Maloya Colony here on Thursday.

Officials privy to the matter said that 70-year-old Sarasvati had called an Indane gas agency employee to check a new cylinder that was installed in the house on Tuesday morning as it was not working.

The employee, Baljeet Singh, 28, came and began inspecting the regulator and then turned on the gas. “Since, there was already a gas leak prior to Baljeet’s visit, it led to an explosion due to high-pressure. A small fire also broke out,” said a fire official privy to the matter.

As a result of the explosion, one of the doors of the house broke off and hit a person on the road. The man, identified as Sanjay Gupta has received minor injuries.

The gas agency employee, however, suffered multiple burns on his upper body and Sarasvati suffered 15-20% burns. “Both are undergoing treatment at Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research,” said a fire official.

One fire tender had been deployed to douse the fire.

top news
Violence down, infiltration attempts up in Valley after 370 move, says govt
Violence down, infiltration attempts up in Valley after 370 move, says govt
Can’t say, replies Sharad Pawar on Ajit’s elevation as Dy CM. Then, a hint
Can’t say, replies Sharad Pawar on Ajit’s elevation as Dy CM. Then, a hint
20% increase in processing Income Tax refund returns this year, says CBDT
20% increase in processing Income Tax refund returns this year, says CBDT
Dead rat in mid-day meal sends 9 students, teacher in UP school to hospital
Dead rat in mid-day meal sends 9 students, teacher in UP school to hospital
‘Was hooked’: Chennai techie spent 45 sleepless nights to spot Vikram lander
‘Was hooked’: Chennai techie spent 45 sleepless nights to spot Vikram lander
Navy chief says Chinese vessel entered Indian waters without permission
Navy chief says Chinese vessel entered Indian waters without permission
India or Australia? Ponting explains which team has a better bowling attack
India or Australia? Ponting explains which team has a better bowling attack
Rajeev Dhawan speaks on Ayodhya Verdict: Of sackings & threats | On The Record
Rajeev Dhawan speaks on Ayodhya Verdict: Of sackings & threats | On The Record
trending topics
HDFC BankHTLS 2019PM ModiIPL 2020 auctionSSC CHSL 2019Vikram landerShankara Re ShankaraXiaomi Mi Credit

don't miss

latest news

India News

Chandigarh News