One killed, two injured as gas cylinder explodes in Maloya

chandigarh

Updated: Dec 04, 2019 00:49 IST

Three persons were injured when a gas cylinder exploded at a house in Maloya Colony here on Thursday.

Officials privy to the matter said that 70-year-old Sarasvati had called an Indane gas agency employee to check a new cylinder that was installed in the house on Tuesday morning as it was not working.

The employee, Baljeet Singh, 28, came and began inspecting the regulator and then turned on the gas. “Since, there was already a gas leak prior to Baljeet’s visit, it led to an explosion due to high-pressure. A small fire also broke out,” said a fire official privy to the matter.

As a result of the explosion, one of the doors of the house broke off and hit a person on the road. The man, identified as Sanjay Gupta has received minor injuries.

The gas agency employee, however, suffered multiple burns on his upper body and Sarasvati suffered 15-20% burns. “Both are undergoing treatment at Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research,” said a fire official.

One fire tender had been deployed to douse the fire.