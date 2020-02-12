Paid parking begins in Panchkula’s commercial hubs

chandigarh

Panchkula: Shoppers and others will, for the first time, pay to park at Panchkula’s main commercial hubs in sectors 8, 9 and 10 from Tuesday, where the municipal corporation (MC) worked for three months to streamline parking. Charges include ₹5 for two wheelers and ₹10 for four wheelers. Revenues from parking in these hubs will go towards helping the Panchkula Red Cross Society and the district council for child welfare. Both will manage the parking.

Monthly revenues of about ₹8 lakh to₹10 lakh are expected to be generated from the lots.

The move followed a communiqué from Panchkula deputy commissioner (DC) Mukesh Kumar Ahuja last week to MC commissioner Sumedha Kataria, in which he said that the Red Cross and the child welfare council were facing a funds crunch because of which they should be allowed to manage the parking lots and generate revenues. Ahuja proposed the charges of ₹5 and ₹10 for the vehicles.

Among the biggest in the city, the lots can accommodate a large number of vehicles.

Kataria confirmed that she had received the communication from the DC, which was reviewed and decision taken to charge parking fees. “The amount generated will go to the council and Red Cross,” she said.

The MC, it was learnt, was also working on a paid parking policy for other main city markets, earlier shelved in 2018 by Panchkula MLA and Haryana assembly speaker Gian Chand Gupta.

Gupta, however, says it’s something the city needs now.

“The MC had started streamlining parking lots in Sectors 8 to 10 in November. It has been three months since the parking initiative was started and feedback of residents taken. It has not been sudden and has been implemented after a proper trial and streamlining process,” Gupta said.

MC will manage parking in the other city markets and sector, Gupta added. “The matter related to paid parking for city markets was discussed and it was decided that it will not be implemented in congested markets where parking spaces are not so big like Sectors 7 and 11. All the MCs were asked to become financially self-sustaining and generate their own revenues to run the operations and it will help them in this regard,” he said.

SK Nayar, president, Citizen Welfare Association, Panchkula, termed the move to charge for parking at sectors 8 to 10 as “unfair as the MC is bound to provide spots for parking.”