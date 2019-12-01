Pak minister’s Kartarpur remark comes under fire

chandigarh

Updated: Dec 01, 2019 23:53 IST

Chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Sunday said Pakistan railway minister Sheikh Rashid’s disclosure that Kartarpur Corridor was the “brainchild” of their army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa and it will hurt India forever has exposed Islamabad’s nefarious intent behind the initiative.

The CM expressed concern over this admission by the Pakistan minister and said that in validating his stand on the issue, Rashid had completely bared the wicked design of the neighbouring country behind the corridor, which India hoped would emerge as a bridge of peace between the two countries.

Given Rashid’s revelation, the chief minister also urged his former cabinet colleague Navjot Singh Sidhu to be cautious in his dealings with the Imran Khan government in Pakistan.

Terming it an open and blatant threat against India’s security and integrity, Amarinder warned Pakistan not to attempt to indulge in any misadventure.

The CM recalled that he had all along maintained that while he was extremely happy, as a Sikh, at the opening of the corridor to enable access to Indian devotees to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur, “the threat it posed to our country could not be ignored”.

Amarinder said he had been repeatedly cautioned over the matter warning that Pakistan was trying to win the sympathies of the Sikhs by opening the corridor to further the ISI-backed “Referendum 2020” agenda.

This had been quite evident from various facts, most notably that Bajwa had disclosed the Pakistani decision to build the corridor to then Punjab minister Navjot Singh Sidhu at the time of Imran Khan’s swearing-in ceremony, said the CM. “Imran had not even taken over then, yet their army chief had spoken about this to Sidhu,” the CM said.