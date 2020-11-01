e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Pakistan violates ceasefire in Kathua, Poonch

Pakistan violates ceasefire in Kathua, Poonch

India retaliated in equal measure

chandigarh Updated: Nov 01, 2020, 21:52 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times/Jammu
(For representational images/ PTI File )
         

Pakistan on Sunday opened heavy fire along the International Border and the Line of Control (LoC) in Kathua and Poonch districts respectively, prompting India to retaliate in equal measure.

“Pakistan rangers opened heavy fire in Londi area in Hiranagar sector of Kathua district around 1am on Sunday. Rangers also shot mortars that hit two bunkers belonging to Londi village sarpanch Dev Raj and one Ram Lal. Two shells exploded near the houses of Parshotam Lal and Ram Lal, which left three buffaloes injured,” said officials.

The exchange of fire lasted for half-an-hour. In a similar incident, the Pakistan Army opened unprovoked fire in three sectors along the LoC in Poonch district on Sunday.

“At around 7.30 am, Pakistan initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing small arms and shelling mortars along LoC in Shahpur, Kirni and Qasba sectors. The Indian army retaliated befittingly,” said defence spokesman Lt Col Devender Anand. There were no adverse reports on the Indian side.

