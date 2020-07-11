Panchkula’s Naman, Viha top Chandigarh tricity area in ICSE Class 10

chandigarh

Updated: Jul 11, 2020 01:47 IST

Panchkula residents Naman Bhardwaj and Viha Singla have emerged as the tricity toppers in the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) Class 10 examinations with 99.2% marks each.

This score is the highest in the past four years, with 98.6% as the top score last year. It was 97.6% in 2018, and 98.4% and 98% in 2016 and 2017, respectively.

A student of Little Flower Convent School, Panchkula, Naman, 16, is the son of a software company owner, Mittar Bhardwaj and Pooja Kaushal, an accountant in a private firm.

“I believe in consistency and regularity for the preparation of every examination. My parents and teachers kept motivating me,” he said, adding that he aspired to become a computer science engineer.

Viha Singla, who also topped the tricity, with her family on Friday. ( HT Photo )

Saupin’s School student Viha, who is 15 years old, wants to pursue a career in engineering. “We all are the same, but determination and self-confidence make the difference,” says Viha, whose father is a Lt Col Chetan Singla (retd) and mother, Mandeep Singla, is a homemaker.

Karan Garg stood second in the tricity with 98.8% marks. ( HT Photo )

Karan Garg, 16, stood second in the tricity with 98.8% marks.

A student of Little Flower Convent School, Karan said, “My parents regularly remind me of my goals, which motivates me. I mostly relied on self-study.” His father, Vijay Garg, trades in pharmaceuticals and mother, Ritu Garg, is a homemaker.

The third position was bagged by Saanvi, 16, who scored 98.6% marks.

Saanvi stood third. ( HT Photo )

“I did not take any coaching to prepare for exams. I want to become a doctor,” said Sanvi, adding that her mother, Deepika Malhotra, a pre-primary school teacher, gives her inspiration.

Six schools in the tricity offer Class 10 ICSE. While Strawberry Fields High School, Sector 26, and Tender Heart School, Sector 33, are in Chandigarh, YPS School is in Sector 51, Mohali. Panchkula has three ICSE schools —St Xavier’s High School in Sector 20, Saupin’s School in Sector 9, and Little Flower Convent School in Sector 14.