e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 14, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Panjab University extends last dates of submission of exam forms

Panjab University extends last dates of submission of exam forms

The last form submission date of March 16 has been extended to June 1 with late fee of ₹ 6,075 while the last date of April 4 has now been extended to June 10 with late fee of ₹11,075

chandigarh Updated: May 14, 2020 23:40 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Panjab University (PU) on Thursday extended the last dates for submission of examination forms in the wake of lockdown amid the coronavirus outbreak. The last date for submitting the forms without late fee was in February, after which late fee was imposed. Now, the varsity has extended the submission dates with late fee.

PU in a statement said, “It is notified for the information of the public in general and the students in particular that in view of the Covid-19 and the lockdown imposed since March 22, the last dates for submission of examination forms (with late fee) for private, reappear, regular candidates of all the undergraduate (UG), postgraduate (PG) and PG diploma courses have been extended.”

Students have been notified to submit the examination form online, it added.

The last form submission date of March 16 has been extended to June 1 with late fee of ₹ 6,075. The last date of April 4 has now been extended to June 10 with late fee of ₹11,075. Also, the last date of April 23 has been extended to June 22 with late fee of ₹22,075.

top news
Biggest single-day spike as Delhi Covid cases cross 8,000
Biggest single-day spike as Delhi Covid cases cross 8,000
US vs China over Covid-19 goes up a notch ahead of WHO meet. Round 2 over Taiwan
US vs China over Covid-19 goes up a notch ahead of WHO meet. Round 2 over Taiwan
India yet to decide on issue of engaging the Taliban
India yet to decide on issue of engaging the Taliban
Free food grain supply for 8 crore migrants for next 2 months: Nirmala Sitharaman
Free food grain supply for 8 crore migrants for next 2 months: Nirmala Sitharaman
No sixes in last 10: Yuvraj Singh slams Greg Chappell’s statement
No sixes in last 10: Yuvraj Singh slams Greg Chappell’s statement
Kerala’s worst fears come true with Gulf returnees driving a big spike in Covid-19 cases
Kerala’s worst fears come true with Gulf returnees driving a big spike in Covid-19 cases
Hygiene, masking, distancing: Dr Naresh Trehan’s mantra to fight coronavirus
Hygiene, masking, distancing: Dr Naresh Trehan’s mantra to fight coronavirus
Housing boost for middle class, migrants: Govt stimulus amid Covid crisis
Housing boost for middle class, migrants: Govt stimulus amid Covid crisis
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Nirmala SitharamanDelhi Covid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In