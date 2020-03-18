Panjab University has no plans for online classes, semester extension yet, says V-C

chandigarh

Updated: Mar 18, 2020 01:01 IST

Three days after cancelling classes due to coronavirus outbreak, Panjab University has not yet taken any decision on semester extension or online classes for the students.

The varsity has suspended the classwork on the university campus, regional centres, affiliated colleges and its constituent classes till March 31. The varsity is yet to decide on compensating the academic loss to the students due to the suspension of classes. Panjab University vice-chancellor Raj Kumar said, “We are currently focusing on preventive measures. We have not yet taken any decision regarding the extension of semester as we cannot decide anything at this juncture.”

The varsity administration has decided to introduce thermal screening of visitors at its administrative block. “We have already ordered thermal screening devices and in a couple of days the university will start using them,” said Kumar.Regarding online classes, Raj Kumar said, “University has not made any plan to start online classes for the students. However, if any teacher will be interested in teaching through online mode, that will be allowed. I am sure that teachers and students will compensate the academic loss that resulted due to the suspension of classwork.”

President, Panjab University Campus Students Council (PUCSC), Chetan Chaudhary said, “We do not know if classwork will resume after March 31 in that case semester cannot be extended. To compensate the academic loss of the students online classes can be the best option for the university.” To cope up with the academic loss due to the suspension of classwork at the university, some teachers are interested in teaching online.

Panjab University senator, Rajat Sandhir, who teaches at the biochemistry department, said, “Keeping in mind the prevailing situation due to the coronavirus outbreak, the possibility is that teaching in classrooms may not happen till April 15. Therefore, the possibility of online classes needs to be explored.”