e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 17, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Panjab University library to resume lending books to research scholars

Panjab University library to resume lending books to research scholars

For availing the books from the library, the chairpersons of the respective departments will provide a list of the permitted research scholars to the library

chandigarh Updated: Oct 18, 2020, 00:13 IST
Dar Ovais
Dar Ovais
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
The AC Joshi Library building, which is near PU’s Student Centre, houses more than six lakh volumes and has a seating accommodation of 500 readers.
The AC Joshi Library building, which is near PU’s Student Centre, houses more than six lakh volumes and has a seating accommodation of 500 readers.(HT FILE)
         

Days after allowing the research scholars to visit campus, Panjab University’s AC Joshi Library will now start lending them books from next week. However, the library will not allow sit-in sessions for now.

The decision was taken in a meeting convened by librarian Jivesh Bansal on Saturday.

Bansal said, “Lending facilities will be resumed for those research scholars who are permitted to visit departments. They can take books from the library from next week.”

For now, only those research scholars who have been enrolled for more than three years have been allowed by PU to visit departments and use laboratories. Scholars of the humanities departments can visit only with the permission of their supervisors.

The AC Joshi Library building, which is near PU’s Student Centre, houses more than six lakh volumes and has a seating accommodation of 500 readers. It also has a collection of over 6.4 lakh publications including books, journals, theses/dissertations, rare books, reports, government documents, back files of newspapers, and a prized collection of 1,490 manuscripts.

For availing the books from the library, the chairpersons of the respective departments will provide a list of the permitted research scholars to the library.

Last month, the Panjab University Research Scholars Association (PURSA) had demanded accommodation in hostels and access to libraries, saying that their work was suffering since March.

A research scholar, Priya, who is a representative of PURSA, said, “This will help scholars especially of the humanities departments, who can access books from the library. PURSA had also demanded that the library should be reopened for research scholars.”

top news
Move to reserve beds in pvt hospitals sought to mitigate Covid spread: Jain
Move to reserve beds in pvt hospitals sought to mitigate Covid spread: Jain
‘Bihar has become centre of unemployment,’ says Tejashwi; asks voters to give him a chance
‘Bihar has become centre of unemployment,’ says Tejashwi; asks voters to give him a chance
Foul smell, akin to gas leak, reported from Mumbai’s eastern suburbs
Foul smell, akin to gas leak, reported from Mumbai’s eastern suburbs
New coronavirus restrictions in Europe; Merkel warns of hard days
New coronavirus restrictions in Europe; Merkel warns of hard days
Rahul to join electioneering from Oct 23, may share dais with Tejashwi
Rahul to join electioneering from Oct 23, may share dais with Tejashwi
‘Not an accident’: Odisha couple charred to death by nephews, nieces
‘Not an accident’: Odisha couple charred to death by nephews, nieces
Metro to operate at 3rd of pre-Covid passenger capacity, services halved
Metro to operate at 3rd of pre-Covid passenger capacity, services halved
Covid update: PM Modi reviews situation; vaccine update; new curbs in Europe
Covid update: PM Modi reviews situation; vaccine update; new curbs in Europe
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyBigg Boss 14IPL 2020MI vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In