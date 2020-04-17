Panjab University offers online counselling to students amid lockdown

chandigarh

Updated: Apr 17, 2020 21:33 IST

In the wake of lockdown due to coronavirus outbreak, Panjab University (PU) on Friday launched an online health and wellness facility for students. The new initiative by the university aims at addressing issues related to emotional and physical wellness besides taking up the current challenges being faced by students during the difficult times.

In its press release, the university mentioned, “Through these helpline students will get an opportunity to call or send Whatsapp messages for help or advice to experts in the field.”

The counseling facility will deal with various issues such as emotional imbalance, depression, stress, issues concerning physical fitness, nutrition and diet care, tips of naturopathy, yogic exercises, motivation and encouragement for personality development, attitude building and lifestyle management.