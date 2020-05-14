e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Panjab University seeks internal assessment of students online

Panjab University seeks internal assessment of students online

The submission of internal assessments, which is usually completed in April, was delayed this year due to the lockdown amid the coronavirus outbreak

chandigarh Updated: May 14, 2020 23:11 IST
Dar Ovais
Dar Ovais
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Panjab University (PU) on Thursday directed its teaching departments and affiliated colleges to submit internal assessments of students online.

The submission of internal assessments, which is usually completed in April, was delayed this year due to the lockdown amid the coronavirus outbreak. Now, the university has directed the departments and affiliated colleges to submit the internal assessments of undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) students and also the external practical award of final semesters of 2019-20 academic session online .

A notice issued by the university’s controller of examinations read, “Teaching departments and affiliated colleges are requested to submit both the theory practical and internal assessment awards online on PU website.”

Through the notice, it has been further clarified that only external practical awards of final semesters of UG and PG courses need to be submitted. Also, the affiliated colleges have been directed not to send hard copy of students’ internal assessments.

Moreover, PU has informed that its website will be open for the submission of internal assessments for all semesters of UG and PG courses from June 17 to June 26. But the external practical awards of the final semesters can be submitted till July 2.

However, PU senator Dalip Kumar said that the university should prepare practical award guidelines in order to facilitate timely completion of the task. “Norms for the conduct of practicals are to be defined. Besides, timeline and checklist should be prepared by the university in a comprehensive way,” Kumar added.

An assistant professor at Sri Guru Gobind Singh College, Sector 26, Inderpal Singh Sidhu, who is also a PU senator, said, “There is a confusion that needs to be sorted as practicals were not completed in the colleges due to the lockdown.” “Now that the practical exams have also not been conducted, we need some mechanism to prepare a list of practical awards of students,” he added.

