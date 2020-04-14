Panjab University students seek waiver of hostel fees

chandigarh

Updated: Apr 14, 2020 22:38 IST

Students of Panjab University have requested the administration to waiver of hostel fees for those who left the campus in the wake of the novel coronavirus outbreak.

PU suspended classes on March 15 and directed its employees to work from home. Most hostel residents left the campus and there are only few students in staying there now.

Many student parties requested authorities to waive of the fees as students have left the hostels, and there is uncertainty surrounding when classes will resume.

Indian National Students’ Organisation (INSO) has submitted a memorandum to dean students’ welfare (DSW) Emanual Nahar regarding the same.

INSO’s PU chairman, Rajan Nain said, “After the advisory from university authorities to vacate hostels due to the Covid-19 outbreak, most students vacated their rooms. So, their hostel fees must be waived off from the March 22 till the University reopens. Fees of those who have paid in advance should be adjusted in future.”

Panjab University Campus Students Council (PUCSC) president Chetan Chaudhary said, “I had a discussion with DSW regarding waiver of hostel fees and he assured students won’t be burdened financially.”

PU DSW Emanual Nahar said, “We have received requests from different student organisations seeking waiver of hostel fee. Since this is an administrative matter, we will take up the issue with the advisory committee of the university.”