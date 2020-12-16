e-paper
Panjab University to conduct reappear exams online in January

The last date for filling the forms is December 24

chandigarh Updated: Dec 16, 2020, 00:29 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
         

Panjab University has decided to conduct the reappear examinations in online mode for all the pending cases of BSc (honours) choice-based credit system and the old system.

The exams that were delayed due to the pandemic will now be held from January 15 to January 31, 2021, and the last date for filling the forms is December 24, 2020. The schedule has been approved by dean university instructions (DUI) RK Singla.

A university official said, “There was a demand from the students to hold the reappear exams.”

The data of the students who have to reappear will be collected from the departments by December 30 and the dates for the exam will be announced on January 5. The results are likely to be declared by February 21.

Students of odd and even semesters can apply to reappear. Also, those not getting promoted to the next class due to insufficient credits can apply. Besides, those unable to apply for higher courses, studies or jobs can also apply.

The duly filled examination forms along with the requisite fee receipt have be submitted (to the parent/core departments) through online mode.

