Home / Chandigarh / Panjab University to remain closed till May 17

Panjab University to remain closed till May 17

PU and its regional centres, constituent colleges and affiliated colleges will remain closed

chandigarh Updated: May 03, 2020 19:50 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Guidelines issued by the central government in the future will also be applicable, which will be communicated separately.
Guidelines issued by the central government in the future will also be applicable, which will be communicated separately.
         

Panjab University and its regional centres, constituent colleges and affiliated colleges will remain closed till May 17, following extension of the nationwide lockdown, registrar Karamjeet Singh said.

Also, guidelines issued by the central government in the future will also be applicable, which will be communicated separately.

