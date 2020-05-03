Panjab University to remain closed till May 17
PU and its regional centres, constituent colleges and affiliated colleges will remain closedchandigarh Updated: May 03, 2020 19:50 IST
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Panjab University and its regional centres, constituent colleges and affiliated colleges will remain closed till May 17, following extension of the nationwide lockdown, registrar Karamjeet Singh said.
Also, guidelines issued by the central government in the future will also be applicable, which will be communicated separately.
Thank you for subscribing to our daily newsletter.
tags
top news
trending topics