Panjab University to take strict action against fake news being circulated around examinations

chandigarh

Updated: Jun 11, 2020 00:49 IST

Taking serious note of the fake news being circulated around examinations, Panjab University has said it will take strict measures against those involved.

In the last few days many posts regarding PU examinations have been doing the rounds on social media, creating panic among the students. On Tuesday, a fake date sheet for the undergraduate fourth semester exams was circulated on social media prompting the university to immediately clarify that it was not an authentic document.

In their response, the university on its official Twitter handle clarified that PU had not issued any date sheet. “Beware of fake news. PU has not issued any date sheet. A fake one is being circulated which is not available on authentic PU websites. Students are advised to follow news alerts and notice boards of PU portal only. Strict action will be taken against mischievous elements,” said the university in a late night tweet on Tuesday.

Earlier too, an unknown official of the university was (mis)quoted and some fake news around the examination dates was widely shared on social media. PU controller of examinations, professor Parvinder Singh, said, “We have already reported these matters to the police and we have made a few complaints to the cyber cell as well. We are taking serious note of the fake news around exams. Students should only follow the information given on university’s website only.”

PU’s dean of university instructions (DUI), professor RK Singla, said, “The university is preparing for the conduct of examinations, but they will be held when the directives of the government are received.”

Days after a fake email was sent to the university employees in the name of vice-chancellor Raj Kumar, someone sent another email impersonating professor Ashwani Koul of the biophysics department to some teachers on Wednesday. “I have sent a formal complaint to the cyber cell regarding the email impersonating me as the sender,” said professor Koul.