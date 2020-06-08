e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Parts of Bapu Dham Colony, Dhanas lose containment tag in Chandigarh

Parts of Bapu Dham Colony, Dhanas lose containment tag in Chandigarh

More than 15,000 residents of six pockets of Bapu Dham Colony (BDC), Sector 26, will finally be able to move freely with the lifting of containment restrictions after two months

chandigarh Updated: Jun 08, 2020 20:14 IST
Munieshwer A Sagar
Munieshwer A Sagar
         

More than 15,000 residents of six pockets of Bapu Dham Colony (BDC), Sector 26, will finally be able to move freely with the lifting of containment restrictions after two months.

Apart from it, Kacchi Colony in Dhanas has also been denotified as a containment zone.

The UT order, which came into force with immediate effect, is applicable on BDC pockets numbered 1, 6, 8, 10, 11 and 12, which are not having any active coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases.

Last week, out of the 20 pockets in the colony, number 2, 3, 9, 17, 18 and 19 were exempted from the perimeter control, and thus removed from the buffer zone.

With 238 confirmed infections so far, the congested colony accounts for 75% cases of Chandigarh.

The administration’s decision came at a time when residents of the colony were up in arms over even “clean” areas (pockets from where no case has been reported) under strict restrictions. They even threatened to go on an indefinite hunger strike.

On Monday, the area affected committee comprising senior officials decided that there was no need to continue the restrictions. On the basis of its report submitted to the administration, the decision to remove perimeter restrictions was taken in the daily review meeting.

Even as earlier restrictions imposed on entry and exit stand relaxed now, UT administrator VPS Badnore appealed to the residents to take proper care like social distancing, hand hygiene and wearing of mask in public places to avoid risk of infection.

The administrator also appealed to others not to stigmatise the colony residents and give them full opportunities for integrating into the society. He directed the labour department to take up the matter with private employers, so that their pending wages could be paid and job opportunities increased.

“The matter regarding exemption of water and electricity charges of areas, which were kept under containment zone is being examined. All symptomatic patients in Bapu Dham Colony have been medically treated. There should be no hesitation among the employees in accepting them back in their jobs,” said UT adviser Manoj Kumar Parida.

