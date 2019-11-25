e-paper
Patiala Congress protests against NDA govt’s ‘anti-people decisions’

chandigarh Updated: Nov 25, 2019 22:41 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
The Congress party staged block-level protests against the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government and its anti-people decisions here on Monday.

Senior leaders of the party led the protests in their respective blocks and burnt effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Congress workers protested near the PWD rest house in Nabha, where Punjab cabinet minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot led the protests. The protesters raised slogans against the NDA government.

Dharamsot said that Modi has brought the country on its knees by ruining the economy through demonetisation and poorly-drafted GST Bill. He said that the BJP has almost killed the democratic institutions and curtailed their independence.

“After what happened in Maharashtra, its clear that democracy has been compromised due to some people’s lust for power. PM Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah violated the Constitution to form government in Maharashtra. And the Maharashtra governor acted as a hitman of Amit Shah,” said Dharamsot.

In Patiala, district Congress president KK Malhotra and other leaders of the party including Patiala mayor Sanjeev Sharma Bittu, condemned the actions of the NDA government.

