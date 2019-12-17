Patiala MC floats tenders for installing smart traffic lights

chandigarh

Updated: Dec 17, 2019 22:00 IST

The municipal corporation (MC) of Patiala has floated tenders for installation of smart traffic lights in areas under its jurisdiction, but it is yet to implement the blueprint prepared for implementation of the traffic management plan.

The blueprint envisages construction of new parking lots near main commercial areas and removal of encroachments from market places. At least 160 high quality closed-circuit television cameras (CCTVs) will be installed at different locations across the Royal City, including market places, schools, parking lots, and other vulnerable locations.

One of the officials said that the municipal corporation is working in tandem with the traffic police. They held multiple meetings to finalise the blueprint of the project which includes installation of smart traffic lights, closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras and LED screens, but nothing has been done on the ground level so far.

“We are yet to finalise the modalities for implementation of the blueprint of the project,” he said.

Meanwhile, mayor Sanjeev Sharma Bittu said that implementation of the blueprint will take some more time, but the civic body has already floated tenders for installing of the new smart traffic lights on city roads.

“The present traffic light system has outlived itself and needs to be replaced with modern infrastructure. Therefore, the censor-based smart lights will be installed at 28 places,” he said.

He added that blinkers will also be fixed on the roadsides to minimise road accidents.

The blueprint also involved setting up of large LED screens at six spots to help commuters take different link roads in case of traffic snarls, besides setting up of a hi-tech control room will also be set up to enable officials to run the systems smoothly.

PROPOSAL TO USE GOVT LAND AS PARKING LOTS HANGS FIRE

Year on, the Patiala MC’s proposal to utilise government land under the Optimum Utilisation of Vacant Government Land (OUVGL) scheme as parking lots is still in a limbo.

The civic body had identified 13 locations under its jurisdiction that are vacant and belong to different public departments that can be acquired and used for parking purposes.

They had passed a resolution in this regard in September last year and sent the same to the state government for final approval, but the MC has not received any reply so far.

With the number of vehicles constantly increasing over the years, haphazard parking on city roads and footpaths due to shortage of parking lots are stifling vehicular movement.

Even the local markets bear a chaotic look with cars, two-wheelers, auto-rickshaws and buses bustling in every direction, making it an uphill task for people to commute.