PEC students express resentment over on-campus exams

Updated: Oct 07, 2020 23:53 IST

Students of Punjab Engineering College (PEC) are upset over the institute’s decision to call them on campus for semester examinations which are scheduled for November and December.

Bhavya Chopra, a BTech 7th semester student, said, “It is very difficult for us to come to the campus to take exams as the number of Covid-19 cases are rising. Many students are from far-flung places as well.”

After a communication was issued to all heads of departments on Tuesday, detailed guidelines were released for the evaluation process of the ongoing semester and the pending exams of the second semester of the previous academic session that were not held due to the lockdown. Many students have raised issues with the PEC authorities.

“It is not convenient to come to Chandigarh during this time and give an examination. It may be risky to stay in hostel as well,” said Navkaran Singh, a PEC student, who hails from Ludhiana.

Guidelines for conducting examination

According to the guidelines issued to the department heads on Tuesday, the course instructors have been asked to continue classes beyond October 19, 2020 till the physical reporting of the students in the campus. The standard operating procedures (SOPs) for conducting practical and semester examinations will also be issued. To avoid large gatherings, department-wise slots have been prepared as well. The dates of project and survey camp evaluation may be decided at the department level within the stay period of students.

The students from far-off places, who wish to stay back in the hostels for the second end term examination, have been permitted to do so.

Meeting with student reps tomorrow

PEC director Dheeraj Sanghi said, “We have fixed a meeting with student representatives on Friday. We will listen to their problems and make a final decision after that.”

The SOPs for research scholars will be finalised on Thursday. PEC had already decided to allow research scholars to visit campus from October 8 onwards.