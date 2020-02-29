PG fire aftermath: Now, call to report illegal PGs in Mohali

chandigarh

Updated: Feb 29, 2020 01:09 IST

The Mohali district administration has released a list of contact numbers where citizens can report unregistered paying guest accommodations in the district.

Mohali assistant commissioner (general) Yashpal Sharma said nodal officer Ashish Kumar can be contacted on 78886-96869 at Greater Mohali Area Development Authority’s (GMADA’s) office. Citizens can call the Mohali municipal corporation on toll free number 1800-137-0007.

Gurmeet Singh of the municipal council, Kharar, can be contacted on 95011-59954, Gagan Aryan of the municipal council Kurali can be contacted on 98889-06466, and Hardeep Kumar of the Nayagaon municipal council can be contacted on 98156-71997.

In Lalru, Sulil Kumar can be contacted at the municipal council’s Lalru office on 98776-05412, Indermohan Singh of the municipal council Zirakpur can be contacted on 98762-74874. Ashok Kumar of the municipal council, Banur, can be contacted on 96288-00004, while any illegal accommodations in Dera Bassi in can be reported on 0172-280-028.

Sharma said anybody found violating the norms will be dealt with strictly.