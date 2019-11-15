PGI raises upper age bar of senior residency from 37 to 40

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 01:49 IST

The Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER),

Chandigarh, on Thursday raised the upper age limit for appointment of senior resident doctors from 37 to 40 years from the next academic session.

After due deliberation, the governing body approved the proposal for increasing the upper age limit for the appointment of senior resident doctors from 37 to 40 years, officials

said.

The decision, will help the doctors, who go to serve in rural areas and are not able to complete their higher education, officials said.“We realised that it is the need of the hour to give some more time to the doctors to pursue MD or MS courses before going for residency. The decision has been taken keeping in view the norms set by the health ministry and other medical institutes,” Dr Jagat Ram, director of PGIMER said.

Relaxation for

SC/ST candidates

Further, the age limit is relaxable by five years in case of scheduled caste and scheduled tribe candidates as per an order issued by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in March, officials said.

10% EWS seats reserved

The governing body of the institute approved the proposal to reserve 10% seats for economically weaker sections.

“Subject to approval by Ministry of Finance, the

department of expenditure’s approval has been given to the students from economically weaker section category,” officials said.

The officials said extra seats in various disciplines and courses offered at the institute will be created to adjust the

students. However, the officials said that the requirement of additional faculty to maintain the student-teacher ratio will be assessed by the institute and placed before appropriate

bodies for approval.