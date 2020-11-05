e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 05, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / PGIMER to get advanced catheter lab

PGIMER to get advanced catheter lab

This will help the institute provide improved services for a variety of neurovascular disorders

chandigarh Updated: Nov 05, 2020, 23:19 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Representative image/HT
Representative image/HT
         

The Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) will soon have a state-of-the-art biplane digital subtraction neuroangiography (DSA) suite to provide improved services for a variety of neurovascular disorders.

MS Sandhu, head, department of radiodiagnosis and imaging, said this will be the first advanced catheter laboratory in this part of the country.

“Currently, the neuro intervention section of the department caters to a large number of patients suffering from various neurological disorders. This addition will enhance diagnosis and treatment of all types of stroke and provide faster and more accurate vascular care,” Sandhu said.

Neurointervention or endovascular neurosurgery involves minimally invasive treatment of complex brain disorders. “These procedures do not involve opening the skull and are possible with very small incisions in the groin or wrist without the need to put sutures. The brain is then accessed by the use of small flexible tubes called catheters and wires are taken through the incision across vessels of the abdomen or arm right until the brain to perform complex brain surgeries,” he added.

The new DSA system will optimise workflow, reduce preparation and procedure time and provides high-quality imaging, achieving high visibility of catheters and wires at low radiation dose levels.

“Both our patients and clinicians can benefit from the high speed, low radiation dose levels and outstanding image quality of the new DSA system,” Sandhu said.

“It will allow us to complete a variety of diagnostic and interventional procedures much faster, and that way, patients can recover sooner,” he added.

top news
Gen Naravane to call on PM Oli on Friday, as Nepal seeks to reinvigorate ties with India
Gen Naravane to call on PM Oli on Friday, as Nepal seeks to reinvigorate ties with India
Early votes fuel Joe Biden’s surge in leads over Trump amid tense battle
Early votes fuel Joe Biden’s surge in leads over Trump amid tense battle
At roundtable with global investors, PM Modi pitches atmanirbhar Bharat
At roundtable with global investors, PM Modi pitches atmanirbhar Bharat
ESPN to eliminate 500 jobs in fallout from coronavirus disruption
ESPN to eliminate 500 jobs in fallout from coronavirus disruption
Trump says campaign will legally challenge ‘Biden claimed states’
Trump says campaign will legally challenge ‘Biden claimed states’
MI vs DC Highlights: MI beat DC by 57 runs to storm into final
MI vs DC Highlights: MI beat DC by 57 runs to storm into final
Donald Trump sues in 3 states, laying ground for contesting outcome
Donald Trump sues in 3 states, laying ground for contesting outcome
India slams Pak for transferring Kartarpur Sahib’s control to non-Sikh body
India slams Pak for transferring Kartarpur Sahib’s control to non-Sikh body
trending topics
US Presidential Election 2020Bihar Election 2020 LiveCovid-19 Live UpdatesDelhi riots caseNEET Counselling Result 2020India COVID-19 casesVirat Kohli BirthdayUS Election 2020 Latest Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In