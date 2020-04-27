e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / PGIMER Chandigarh’s 5-day webinar on Covid-19 management for SAARC nations to start on April 27

PGIMER Chandigarh’s 5-day webinar on Covid-19 management for SAARC nations to start on April 27

The webinar aims towards demonstrating the best and replicable practices followed in India to manage the pandemic

chandigarh Updated: Apr 27, 2020 00:13 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
         

The Postgraduate Institute of Medial Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, will conduct a five-day webinar on the best practices followed in India to contain the spread of Covid-19 pandemic, for 100 participants from different SAARC nations, from Monday.

The programme was conceived after Prime Minister Narendra Modi suggested that healthcare professionals of SAARC nations could come together to jointly fight the Covid-19 pandemic.

The webinar aims towards demonstrating the best and replicable practices followed in India to manage the pandemic.

In a video message, PGIMER director Dr Jagat Ram and UT adviser Manoj Parida encouraged participating countries to combat the pandemic by cooperating with each other and appreciated the ministry of external affairs’ initiative to launch the programme.

Dr Sonu Goel, programme director and professor at department of community medicine and school of public health, has reiterated the importance of the webinar in light of the current situation, and pressed for massive collective effort to manage the disease.

The programme comprises 28 lectures demonstrating effective practices followed in India, including hospital management, field-based surveillance and administrative aspects. It also includes lectures from motivational speakers and some indigenous yoga practices. A one-hour panel discussion is also planned with experts of the institute and administration.

