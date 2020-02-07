PGI senior faculty to oversee emergency ward till late evening

chandigarh

Updated: Feb 07, 2020 00:57 IST

In a bid to improve healthcare services, the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) has decided to restart late evening rounds by faculty members at the hospital’s emergency department.

As per the move, faculty members up to the level of additional professors from different specialties will visit the emergency units and discuss cases and treatment required by patients.

Gastroenterology department head Dr Rakesh Kochhar, who also leads the staff coordination committee of group B departments, said that consultants from different departments of the institute would take a late evening round of the emergency department for better management.

“A specialist doctor can take a better decision as far as diagnosis is concerned. To streamline the services and ensure optimal utilisation of resources, we thought that a consultant in the late evening hours will take a decision on the future treatment a patient requires. He/she will recommend if the patient needs to be seen in outpatient department (OPD) or requires a surgery or any other procedure,” he said.

EMERGENCY RECEIVES 250 PATIENTS PER DAY

Institute officials said the decision was taken to decongest the emergency ward which receives around 250 patients on an average per day.

Recently, the hospital administration had decided to post faculty members in the emergency department from 8pm to 12pm but the decision had met stiff resistance from the latter. The faculty members had denounced the order, stating that all stakeholders should have been consulted and also called for wider consultations in the matter.

At present, around 40 senior and junior resident doctors are posted in the emergency unit in addition to eight consultants from the internal medicine department who are physically available from 9amto 8pm daily and on-call duty afterwards. In addition, specialists from different departments also take rounds in the emergency unit during day time. Sources said that some other suggestions, including the placement of counsellors in the emergency, have also been given to the hospital administration.