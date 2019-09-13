PGIMER to adopt new brain stimulation techniques to treat psychiatric disorders

chandigarh

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 01:07 IST

Keeping abreast with new developments in the field of psychiatry, doctors at the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) said on Thursday that the department is recommending patients to opt for advanced electroconvulsive therapies in case of psychiatric disorders.

Brain stimulation and electroconvulsive therapy is a type of treatment for psychiatric disorders that do not involve the use of medications and psychotherapies.

“While electroconvulsive therapy has been around for many years, newer brain stimulation techniques such as repetitive transcranial magnetic stimulation (RTMS) and transcranial direct current stimulation (TDCS) have recently gained prominence and are now available at PGIMER as well,” said Dr Shubh Mohan Singh, a doctor in the psychiatry department.

‘NEW AND EXCITING FIELD’

“This is a new and exciting field of therapeutics in psychiatric disorders. The department has been using the RTMS technique since 2016 and the results in a variety of psychiatric disorders have been positive. In 2018, 50 patients received RTMS. The department has recently acquired TDCS as well. Available evidence suggests that RTMS is well accepted by patients and is not associated with any adverse events,” PGIMER in a press statement said.

On the occasion of its 56th Foundation Day, the department of psychiatry is organising a national programme on September 15; the 2nd Prof N N Wig Oration is on September 16.

First Published: Sep 13, 2019 01:07 IST