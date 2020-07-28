PGIMER to receive 25 new ventilators from Centre

chandigarh

Updated: Jul 28, 2020

The central government has said it will provide 25 more ventilators to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research for augmenting the Covid-19 facility.

Currently, out of a total 190 ventilators available with the institute, 20 have been earmarked for the Covid-19 facility established for severely-ill patients at the Nehru Hospital Extension. According to official records, around 18 Covid patients are currently admitted in the intensive care units.

Recently, PGIMER had received 10 ventilators from the UT administration under the PM Cares Fund but the institute had reported certain faults with the equipment after which UT had written to the Centre.

“The central government had inquired about the need for ventilators and we expressed affirmation. They have promised us quality ventilators at the earliest. The units will be used for augmenting the Covid-19 facility,” said Dr Jagat Ram, director PGIMER.

For critically-ill Covid-19 patients, ventilators provide more time to recover by taking over the body’s respiratory processes while the lungs have collapsed due to the disease.