Didn’t tap phones of Congress MLAs, say Patiala police

SSP says tapping cannot be done without permission of home dept; adds that its paperwork is cumbersome

chandigarh Updated: Nov 22, 2019 21:51 IST
Navrajdeep Singh
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
From left: MLAs Hardial Singh Kamboj (Rajpura), Madan Lal Jalalpur (Ghanaur), Rajinder Singh (Samana) and Nirmal Singh (Shutrana).
From left: MLAs Hardial Singh Kamboj (Rajpura), Madan Lal Jalalpur (Ghanaur), Rajinder Singh (Samana) and Nirmal Singh (Shutrana).(HT PHOTO)
         

With the controversy of cellphone tapping of Congress MLAs getting murkier, the Patiala Police have denied their involvement in any such activity.

This is after Samana Congress MLA Rajinder Singh alleged Patiala police of tapping his phone calls. Samana CIA staff inspector Vijay Kumar, who was accused of phone tapping, has already been transferred.

On Tuesday, during district grievances redressal committee meeting, four Congress MLAs — Hardial Singh Kamboj (Rajpura), Madan Lal Jalalpur (Ghanaur), Rajinder Singh (Samana) and Nirmal Singh (Shutrana) — raised questions over the working of district police.

“No phone tapping is being done of any elected representative. The cop concerned had only recorded call of the MLA’s personal assistant on some occasion and the recording was done by default,” said Patiala senior superintendent of police Mandeep Singh Sidhu.

He added that it requires minute investigation, if any elected representative, irrespective of their party, raises such serious allegations. “We probed the matter before ruling out tapping,” he added.

“Phone tapping is a major thing and involves cumbersome formalities. It cannot be done without approval from home department. There is no chance of tapping, especially of elected representatives,” he said.

He added that the MLA’s personal assistant had misbehaved with CIA staff inspector, who went to the MLA’s residence to bring the matter into his notice.

However, Rajinder showed his dissatisfaction over Patiala police’s justification. “It is unjustified that police is coming with its own theories on the matter. Leave aside tapping, is it justified or morally correct to record call of any person without their approval or knowledge?” the MLA questioned.

