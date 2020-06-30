e-paper
Chandigarh / PK Agrawal is Haryana DG, vigilance

PK Agrawal is Haryana DG, vigilance

KK Rao was posted as commissioner of police, Gurugram

chandigarh Updated: Jun 30, 2020 23:51 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
The Haryana government on Tuesday posted PK Agrawal, director general of police (DGP), crime, as the director general of state, vigilance bureau. Agrawal replaced KP Singh, who retired on the same day.

KK Rao, commissioner of police, Faridabad, was posted as commissioner of police, Gurugram, replacing Muhammad Akil, who is now DGP, crime.

OP Singh, special officer (community policing and outreach), in the chief minister’s office, was posted as commissioner of police, Faridabad.

Vikas Kumar Arora was posted as inspector general of police (IGP), South Range, Rewari, while Y Puran Kumar, IGP, prisons was posted as IGP, Ambala Range.

RC Mishra, additional director general of police (ADGP), South Range, Rewari, is now managing director, Haryana Police Housing Corporation.

Alok Kumar Roy, ADGP, Ambala Range, was posted as ADGP, modernisation and welfare, replacing Shrikant Jadhav who was posted as ADGP, Haryana Narcotics Control Bureau, Panchkula.

Krishan Murari, superintendent of police (SP), Haryana Police Academy (HPA), Madhuban, will hold additional charge of SP, police training college, Sunaria.

HPS officer Sanjay Ahlawat was posted as commandant, Indian Reserve Battalion, Bhondsi.

