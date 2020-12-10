Plea challenging 75% quota for locals in private industries in Haryana withdrawn

chandigarh

Updated: Dec 10, 2020, 23:20 IST

A petition filed in the Punjab and Haryana high court challenging the Haryana government’s decision to provide 75 percent reservation in private sector industries for persons with state domiciles has been withdrawn.

The plea was filed by Industrial Welfare Association, Panchkula, arguing that the state had no right to create a reservation in the private sector. The bill is an infringement on the constitutional rights of the employers and that private sector jobs are based on skills and analytical bent of mind of the employees, it had argued.

The Haryana assembly had passed the Haryana State Employment of Local Candidates Bill, 2020, with the provisions of 75 percent of the reservation to those with state domicile, last month. The Bill provides for 75% employment to local candidates in jobs having a salary of less than Rs 50,000 per month in various private companies, societies, trusts, etc., operating in the state.