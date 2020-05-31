e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 30, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / PM’s open letter to people a nasty joke: Jakhar

PM’s open letter to people a nasty joke: Jakhar

He said that people across the country and all the state governments were seeking financial help from the Union government, but the PM is unaware of the realities

chandigarh Updated: May 31, 2020 01:25 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar termed the open letter written to the people of the country by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on completion of one year of his government “a nasty joke”.

He said that people across the country and all the state governments were seeking financial help from the Union government, but the PM is unaware of the realities. “Due to continuous lockdown for two-and-a-half months, it has become difficult for every section of the society to manage the capital to meet their daily needs. The state governments are also in a severe economic crisis as their sources of income were nosediving. In such a situation, everyone was expecting some relief from the PM,” Jakhar said.

He said the “so-called” package of Rs 20 lakh crore had nothing to do with farmers and people of the low-income group. The economy of the country was in dire straits and the Union government was on a completely disoriented path which had no policy or intention to lead the country, he added.

top news
SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off on historic private crewed flight
SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off on historic private crewed flight
Unlock 1: Malls, religious places to reopen from June 8; no to cinema halls, metro trains
Unlock 1: Malls, religious places to reopen from June 8; no to cinema halls, metro trains
China-made Covid-19 vaccine could be out by year-end
China-made Covid-19 vaccine could be out by year-end
10 big takeaways from Centre’s Unlock 1 relaxations
10 big takeaways from Centre’s Unlock 1 relaxations
European Union urges Donald Trump to rethink cutting funding to WHO
European Union urges Donald Trump to rethink cutting funding to WHO
Over 11,000 Covid-19 patients in India recover from virus in last 24 hrs
Over 11,000 Covid-19 patients in India recover from virus in last 24 hrs
Lockdown 5.0 guidelines: Here’s a list of activities allowed
Lockdown 5.0 guidelines: Here’s a list of activities allowed
Covid update: Centre announces Unlock 1; cases at MEA; Chinese vaccine update
Covid update: Centre announces Unlock 1; cases at MEA; Chinese vaccine update
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases India

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In