PM’s open letter to people a nasty joke: Jakhar

chandigarh

Updated: May 31, 2020 01:25 IST

Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar termed the open letter written to the people of the country by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on completion of one year of his government “a nasty joke”.

He said that people across the country and all the state governments were seeking financial help from the Union government, but the PM is unaware of the realities. “Due to continuous lockdown for two-and-a-half months, it has become difficult for every section of the society to manage the capital to meet their daily needs. The state governments are also in a severe economic crisis as their sources of income were nosediving. In such a situation, everyone was expecting some relief from the PM,” Jakhar said.

He said the “so-called” package of Rs 20 lakh crore had nothing to do with farmers and people of the low-income group. The economy of the country was in dire straits and the Union government was on a completely disoriented path which had no policy or intention to lead the country, he added.